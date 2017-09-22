India vs Australia 2nd ODI Scoreboard

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Scoreboard on Thursday in the second one-day international between India and Australia at Eden Gardens:

India

Ajinkya Rahane run out 55

Rohit Sharma c and b Coulter-Nile 7

Virat Kohli b Coulter-Nile 92

Manish Pandey b Agar 3

Kedar Jadhav c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile 24

Mahendra Singh Dhoni c Smith b Richardson 5

Hardik Pandya c Warner b Richardson 20

Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Maxwell b Richardson 20

Kuldeep Yadav c Wade b Cummins 0

Jasprit Bumrah not out 10

Yuzvendra Chahal run out Wade 1

Extras: (1b, 13w, 1nb) 15

TOTAL: (all out) 252

Overs: 50. Minutes: 265.

Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-121, 3-131, 4-186, 5-197, 6-204, 7-239, 8-239, 9-246, 10-252.

Bowling: Pat Cummins 10-1-34-1 (1w), Nathan Coulter-Nile 10-0-51-3 (5w), Kane Richardson 10-0-55-3 (1w), Marcus Stoinis 9-0-46-0 (2w), Ashton Agar 9-0-54-1 (3w), Travis Head 2-0-11-0 (1w).

Australia

Hilton Cartwright b Kumar 1

David Warner c Rahane b Kumar 1

Steve Smith c sub (RJadeja) b Pandya 59

Travis Head c Pandey b Chahal 39

Glenn Maxwell st Dhoni b Chahal 14

Marcus Stoinis not out 62

Matthew Wade b Yadav 2

Ashton Agar lbw b Yadav 0

Pat Cummins c Dhoni b Yadav 0

Nathan Coulter-Nile c and b Pandya 8

Kane Richardson b Kumar 0

Extras: (4b, 6lb, 6w) 16

TOTAL: (all out) 202

Overs: 43.1. Minutes: 201.

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-9, 3-85, 4-106, 5-138, 6-148, 7-148, 8-148, 9-182, 10-202.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6.1-2-9-3, Jasprit Bumrah 7-1-39-0, Hardik Pandya 10-0-56-2 (1w), Yuzvendra Chahal 10-1-34-2 (3w), Kuldeep Yadav 10-1-54-3 (2w).

Result: India wins by 50 runs

Toss: Won by India.

Umpires: Richard Illingworth, England, and Anil Chaudhary, India.

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.