India vs Australia 2nd ODI Scoreboard

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Scoreboard on Thursday in the second one-day international between India and Australia at Eden Gardens:
|India
Ajinkya Rahane run out 55
Rohit Sharma c and b Coulter-Nile 7
Virat Kohli b Coulter-Nile 92
Manish Pandey b Agar 3
Kedar Jadhav c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile 24
Mahendra Singh Dhoni c Smith b Richardson 5
Hardik Pandya c Warner b Richardson 20
Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Maxwell b Richardson 20
Kuldeep Yadav c Wade b Cummins 0
Jasprit Bumrah not out 10
Yuzvendra Chahal run out Wade 1
Extras: (1b, 13w, 1nb) 15
TOTAL: (all out) 252
Overs: 50. Minutes: 265.
Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-121, 3-131, 4-186, 5-197, 6-204, 7-239, 8-239, 9-246, 10-252.
Bowling: Pat Cummins 10-1-34-1 (1w), Nathan Coulter-Nile 10-0-51-3 (5w), Kane Richardson 10-0-55-3 (1w), Marcus Stoinis 9-0-46-0 (2w), Ashton Agar 9-0-54-1 (3w), Travis Head 2-0-11-0 (1w).
|Australia
Hilton Cartwright b Kumar 1
David Warner c Rahane b Kumar 1
Steve Smith c sub (RJadeja) b Pandya 59
Travis Head c Pandey b Chahal 39
Glenn Maxwell st Dhoni b Chahal 14
Marcus Stoinis not out 62
Matthew Wade b Yadav 2
Ashton Agar lbw b Yadav 0
Pat Cummins c Dhoni b Yadav 0
Nathan Coulter-Nile c and b Pandya 8
Kane Richardson b Kumar 0
Extras: (4b, 6lb, 6w) 16
TOTAL: (all out) 202
Overs: 43.1. Minutes: 201.
Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-9, 3-85, 4-106, 5-138, 6-148, 7-148, 8-148, 9-182, 10-202.
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6.1-2-9-3, Jasprit Bumrah 7-1-39-0, Hardik Pandya 10-0-56-2 (1w), Yuzvendra Chahal 10-1-34-2 (3w), Kuldeep Yadav 10-1-54-3 (2w).
Result: India wins by 50 runs
Toss: Won by India.
Umpires: Richard Illingworth, England, and Anil Chaudhary, India.
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.