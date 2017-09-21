BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU

Here's a look at stories The Associated Press plans to cover in Europe on Friday, Sept. 22. Questions about coverage plans can be directed to the Europe Desk at eurdesk@ap.org.

EUROPE-BREXIT — British Prime Minister Theresa May goes to the birthplace of the Renaissance in a bid to revive divorce negotiations with the EU. She's making a speech that aims to persuade European leaders to break a logjam that threatens to see the U.K. crash out of the bloc in 2019 without a deal. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1000GMT, speech at 1300GMT.

GERMANY-ELECTION — Chancellor Angela Merkel appears all but certain to win a fourth term when Germans vote Sunday after a humdrum campaign produced few divisive issues. The nationalist, anti-migration Alternative for Germany is set to become the most right-wing party in parliament in 60 years. By David Rising. UPCOMING: 850 words by 0900 GMT, photos.

With GERMANY-ELECTION-HOW IT WORKS: A German election primer: 2 votes, many coalitions and lengthy talks.

SPAIN-CATALONIA — Latest on the showdown between the Spanish and Catalan governments ahead of an Oct. 1 referendum on the region's secession that has been suspended by authorities. UPCOMING: Developing; photos.

TURKEY-KURDISH INDEPENDENCE — Turkey convenes its National Security Council, followed by a Cabinet meeting, days before Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region holds a vote on independence that Ankara has branded a security threat. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1200 GMT, developing; photos.

MIGRANTS-HUNGARIAN CENTERS — Hamad Ahmadi says security in a Hungarian camp for asylum seekers was so strict that police escorted his pregnant sister-in-law to a hospital to give birth. Ahmadi is among hundreds of migrants pushed by Hungary back into Serbia as the eastern migration route into Europe has gone from a trickle to a drip. By Jovana Gec. UPCOMING: 800 words by 1000 GMT, photos.

POLAND-HUNGARY — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban holds talks with his Polish counterpart, Beata Szydlo. Expected topics include the European Union's criticism of Poland's policies. UPCOMING: Developing from 1030 GMT meeting, photos.

FRANCE-ELECTIONS-SENATE — Sunday's elections for French senators are a test case for President Emmanuel Macron, who has quickly become unpopular and whose party is not expected to win. A look at what's at stake for his government and upcoming reforms. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1200 GMT.

MILAN FASHION WEEK-WATCH — Giorgio Armani, Versace and Marco De Vincenzo show off their wears for next spring and summer on the third day of Milan Fashion Week previews. By Colleen Barry. UPCOMING: Developing, photos.