Federal employees are ordered to attend anti-leaking classes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Employees at the Environmental Protection Agency are attending mandatory training sessions this week to reinforce federal laws and rules against leaking government information.

Training materials from the hourlong class were obtained by The Associated Press. It's part of a broader Trump administration order for anti-leaks training at all executive branch agencies.

Government employees who hold security clearances undergo background checks and extensive training in safeguarding classified information. Relatively few EPA employees deal with classified files, but the new training also reinforces requirements to keep "Controlled Unclassified Information" from unauthorized disclosure.

President Donald Trump has expressed anger at leaks of embarrassing information in recent months.

The National Security Council says the administration wants to make clear it's going to use "all lawful means" to stop leaks.