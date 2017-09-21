Some 100 migrants missing after shipwreck off Libya's coast

CAIRO (AP) — The Libyan coast guard says some 100 migrants are missing after a shipwreck off the country's west coast.

Spokesman Ayoub Gassim told The Associated Press on Thursday that the damaged vessel was found the day before, some 20 kilometers (12 miles) offshore from the western coastal city of Zuwara. The migrant boat had set out earlier from the nearby city of Sabratha, bound for Europe.

Gassim says the vessel was carrying some 130 migrants, mostly Africans, of whom around 30 were rescued.

Libya has become one of the main migrant transit points to Europe as traffickers have exploited the chaos following the 2011 uprising. The European Union has given tens of millions of euros to Libyan authorities to try to curb the flow of migrants.