Denmark arrests man, woman for alleged links to IS

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish authorities say two people have been arrested under the country's anti-terror laws for allegedly purchasing and shipping items "to be used in combat" from Denmark to the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.

Domestic intelligence agency official Flemming Dreyer said that the activities of the 28-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were "intended to support the Islamic State group."

Copenhagen police spokesman Joergen Bergen Skov said that aids were carried out in the suburbs of the Danish capital Thursday, and that the suspects would face a pre-trial detention hearing Friday.

The names and nationalities of the pair weren't given.