Kenyatta: Nullification of my election a blow to democracy

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya's president says the nullification of his re-election is a blow to the democratic ideals Kenyans fought for, describing it "as a judicial coup."

Kenyatta spoke to supporters Thursday, a day after the Supreme Court gave its detailed judgment on why it invalidated the August presidential poll. The court said the electoral commission failed to verify the results and give the court access to its computer servers to disprove veteran politician Raila Odinga's charge that hackers infiltrated the commission's system and altered the results. The court ordered fresh presidential elections.

Oct. 17 has been set as the date for the fresh presidential poll. However, wrangling within the commission has cast doubt on whether the election will be held on time.