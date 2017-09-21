  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/09/21 22:00
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Manchester City 5 4 1 0 16 2 13
Manchester United 5 4 1 0 16 2 13
Chelsea 5 3 1 1 8 5 10
Newcastle 5 3 0 2 6 4 9
Tottenham 5 2 2 1 7 3 8
Huddersfield 5 2 2 1 5 3 8
Burnley 5 2 2 1 6 5 8
Liverpool 5 2 2 1 9 9 8
Southampton 5 2 2 1 4 4 8
West Bromwich Albion 5 2 2 1 4 4 8
Watford 5 2 2 1 7 9 8
Arsenal 5 2 1 2 7 8 7
Stoke 5 1 2 2 5 6 5
Swansea 5 1 2 2 2 5 5
Leicester 5 1 1 3 7 9 4
Brighton 5 1 1 3 4 7 4
West Ham 5 1 1 3 4 10 4
Everton 5 1 1 3 2 10 4
Bournemouth 5 1 0 4 3 9 3
Crystal Palace 5 0 0 5 0 8 0
Saturday, Sept. 23

West Ham vs. Tottenham 1130 GMT

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace 1400 GMT

Stoke vs. Chelsea 1400 GMT

Southampton vs. Manchester United 1400 GMT

Burnley vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT

Everton vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT

Swansea vs. Watford 1400 GMT

Leicester vs. Liverpool 1630 GMT

Sunday, Sept. 24

Brighton vs. Newcastle 1500 GMT

Monday, Sept. 25

Arsenal vs. West Bromwich Albion 1900 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leeds 8 5 2 1 14 3 17
Wolverhampton 8 5 2 1 13 8 17
Cardiff 8 5 2 1 12 7 17
Preston 8 4 3 1 9 3 15
Ipswich 7 5 0 2 12 8 15
Sheffield United 8 5 0 3 8 6 15
Middlesbrough 8 4 2 2 10 5 14
Bristol City 8 3 4 1 15 10 13
Sheffield Wednesday 8 3 4 1 10 7 13
Nottingham Forest 8 4 0 4 11 13 12
Queens Park Rangers 8 3 2 3 12 12 11
Norwich 8 3 2 3 8 12 11
Aston Villa 8 2 4 2 10 9 10
Fulham 8 2 4 2 8 7 10
Derby 7 3 1 3 11 11 10
Millwall 8 2 3 3 11 9 9
Hull 8 2 2 4 14 15 8
Reading 7 2 2 3 6 7 8
Burton Albion 8 2 2 4 6 15 8
Barnsley 7 2 1 4 8 11 7
Sunderland 8 1 3 4 7 12 6
Brentford 8 0 4 4 7 12 4
Birmingham 8 1 1 6 4 12 4
Bolton 8 0 2 6 4 16 2
Saturday, Sept. 23

Reading vs. Hull 1400 GMT

Leeds vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT

Norwich vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT

Fulham vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT

Bolton vs. Brentford 1400 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT

Sunderland vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT

Preston vs. Millwall 1400 GMT

Derby vs. Birmingham 1400 GMT

Queens Park Rangers vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest 1630 GMT

Sunday, Sept. 24

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sheffield United 1215 GMT

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Burton Albion vs. Aston Villa 1845 GMT

Brentford vs. Derby 1845 GMT

Millwall vs. Reading 1845 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham 1845 GMT

Cardiff vs. Leeds 1845 GMT

Barnsley vs. Queens Park Rangers 1845 GMT

Hull vs. Preston 1845 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Norwich 1845 GMT

Ipswich vs. Sunderland 1845 GMT

Bristol City vs. Bolton 1845 GMT

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Birmingham vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1845 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Wolverhampton 1845 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Shrewsbury 8 7 1 0 12 5 22
Wigan 8 6 1 1 15 3 19
Peterborough 8 5 2 1 16 8 17
Bradford 8 5 2 1 15 9 17
Blackpool 8 5 2 1 14 8 17
Scunthorpe 8 4 3 1 9 3 15
Charlton 8 5 0 3 13 11 15
Fleetwood Town 7 4 1 2 12 11 13
Rotherham 8 4 0 4 15 10 12
Oxford United 8 3 3 2 13 8 12
Blackburn 7 4 0 3 11 7 12
Portsmouth 8 3 2 3 11 10 11
Milton Keynes Dons 8 3 1 4 7 11 10
Walsall 8 2 3 3 11 15 9
Bristol Rovers 8 3 0 5 12 18 9
AFC Wimbledon 8 2 2 4 5 8 8
Southend 8 1 4 3 9 15 7
Northampton 8 2 1 5 8 14 7
Doncaster 8 1 3 4 7 10 6
Gillingham 8 1 3 4 6 11 6
Rochdale 8 1 3 4 7 13 6
Bury 8 1 2 5 8 14 5
Plymouth 8 1 2 5 6 13 5
Oldham 8 1 1 6 11 18 4
Tuesday, Sept. 19

Wigan 1, Northampton 0

Friday, Sept. 22

AFC Wimbledon vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1845 GMT

Saturday, Sept. 23

Shrewsbury vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Southend 1400 GMT

Rochdale vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT

Plymouth vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT

Northampton vs. Bradford 1400 GMT

Charlton vs. Bury 1400 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT

Peterborough vs. Wigan 1400 GMT

Oxford United vs. Walsall 1400 GMT

Rotherham vs. Oldham 1400 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Blackburn vs. Rotherham 1845 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers 1845 GMT

Southend vs. AFC Wimbledon 1845 GMT

Walsall vs. Charlton 1845 GMT

Blackpool vs. Rochdale 1845 GMT

Bradford vs. Fleetwood Town 1845 GMT

Gillingham vs. Scunthorpe 1845 GMT

Bury vs. Oxford United 1845 GMT

Doncaster vs. Shrewsbury 1845 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Northampton 1845 GMT

Wigan vs. Plymouth 1845 GMT

Oldham vs. Peterborough 1845 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Exeter 8 7 1 0 16 6 22
Notts County 8 6 1 1 13 7 19
Accrington Stanley 8 5 1 2 17 11 16
Luton Town 8 4 2 2 17 9 14
Mansfield Town 8 3 4 1 13 8 13
Coventry 8 4 1 3 9 5 13
Cambridge United 8 4 1 3 7 7 13
Swindon 8 4 1 3 11 12 13
Newport County 8 3 3 2 11 8 12
Lincoln City 8 3 3 2 10 7 12
Stevenage 8 3 3 2 13 11 12
Wycombe 8 3 3 2 14 13 12
Grimsby Town 8 4 0 4 12 15 12
Barnet 8 3 2 3 12 9 11
Crewe 8 3 2 3 10 9 11
Morecambe 8 2 3 3 8 10 9
Colchester 8 2 2 4 12 14 8
Carlisle 8 2 2 4 9 14 8
Yeovil 8 2 2 4 13 20 8
Crawley Town 8 2 1 5 8 10 7
Cheltenham 8 2 1 5 8 12 7
Forest Green 8 1 2 5 10 20 5
Chesterfield 8 1 2 5 7 17 5
Port Vale 8 1 1 6 6 12 4
Friday, Sept. 22

Forest Green vs. Swindon 1845 GMT

Saturday, Sept. 23

Barnet vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT

Colchester vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT

Yeovil vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT

Stevenage vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT

Notts County vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT

Coventry vs. Exeter 1400 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT

Crewe vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT

Newport County vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT

Luton Town vs. Chesterfield 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Grimsby Town vs. Colchester 1845 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Barnet 1845 GMT

Carlisle vs. Stevenage 1845 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Yeovil 1845 GMT

Exeter vs. Notts County 1845 GMT

Swindon vs. Coventry 1845 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Forest Green 1845 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Newport County 1845 GMT

Morecambe vs. Luton Town 1845 GMT

Wycombe vs. Crewe 1845 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Mansfield Town 1845 GMT

Port Vale vs. Accrington Stanley 1845 GMT