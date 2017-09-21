Worker killed by truck at Pennsylvania Amazon warehouse

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (AP) — The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a worker at an Amazon.com warehouse in Pennsylvania.

Cumberland County Coroner Charles Hall says 28-year-old Devan Shoemaker was killed when he was run over by a truck at the facility about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. Hall says Shoemaker was trying to help a truck driver hook up a trailer to his rig when he was accidentally run over.

OSHA spokeswoman Joanna Hawkins says the agency has six months to complete its investigation.

Another worker was killed at the same warehouse in 2014 when she was pinned between a pallet truck and a storage rack.