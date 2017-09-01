Two Taiwanese dead in Mexico earthquake: MOFA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two Taiwanese citizens died in the magnitude-7.1 earthquake which struck central Mexico, including a woman who earlier in the day had been reported as having been rescued alive from the rubble, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced Thursday evening.

A total of five Taiwanese were believed to have been buried under one collapsed building, while the total death toll from the quake stood at more than 250.

The first Taiwanese national to be reportedly pulled out of the wreckage without a sign of life was Lin Chia-ching (林家慶), who had moved from Paraguay to Mexico for his computer business, reports said.

However, MOFA said in a statement Thursday evening that Carolina Wang Chia-yu (王家妤), a woman who on Thursday morning Taiwan time had been reported alive, had died after all. It was not immediately clear whether the original report of her rescue had been wrong or whether she had succumbed to her injuries later in the day.

Staff at the Taiwanese representative office in Mexico City take turns going to the scene of the collapse to keep abreast of the latest information and to provide assistance to relatives, MOFA said.

A total of more than 1,000 Taiwanese citizens are believed to be staying in Mexico at present, including business people, students, and travelers, according to MOFA data.