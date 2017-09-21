Taipei Fine Arts Museum to shut down for renovations from October until the end of summer 2018.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Fine Arts Museum (TFAM) announced September 18 that the museum would be entirely closed to undergo major renovations, starting from October 11 until the end of summer 2018.

As of now, several exhibition rooms in the museum have been closed, with only one exhibition “A Space Andante: Selected Work”, a few installations, and ongoing projects remaining open until October 11.

Until then, the museum would not charge admission, said TFAM.

During the renovations, the plaza in front of the museum would continue to hold cultural activities, said the museum.

It will be the biggest renovation work after the museum first opened in 1983. Officials said after 34 years of operation, the venue has become too old for the maintenance of its exhibits and works of arts. It has also become increasingly difficult for the museum to fulfill the technical requirements of modern-day exhibitions with its current equipment and facilities.

The renovations will aim at improving the interior of the museum in order to provide a better environment for visitors and museum’s workers, according to TFAM.

The Taipei Fine Arts Museum is the first museum in Taiwan built for contemporary art exhibitions. Over the years, it has been the venue for numerous popular exhibitions, such as the Taipei Biennial.