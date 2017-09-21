Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 21, 2017

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SW;20;83%;76%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with sunshine;39;30;Sunny and hot;41;30;NE;16;27%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;33;20;Sunny and breezy;32;17;WSW;27;46%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Some sun, pleasant;27;19;Becoming cloudy;27;20;E;14;56%;42%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds and fog;19;10;A shower in the a.m.;18;7;NW;12;83%;55%;3

Anchorage, United States;Periods of rain;10;7;A little a.m. rain;14;9;SE;16;83%;84%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;34;17;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;W;10;19%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sun, some clouds;24;7;Cloudy and cooler;12;-2;NNE;15;71%;57%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;36;19;Lots of sun, cooler;28;18;S;19;60%;36%;9

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;Mostly sunny;26;17;WSW;12;40%;5%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;15;11;A morning shower;16;11;SW;21;72%;56%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;45;27;Sunny and very warm;40;25;WNW;20;25%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thick cloud cover;33;23;An afternoon shower;32;23;SW;11;67%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;Rather cloudy;27;20;Variable clouds;28;20;W;13;64%;38%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Downpours;37;25;A thunderstorm;33;25;SSW;10;77%;79%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Some sun, pleasant;26;18;A heavy thunderstorm;23;17;ENE;12;82%;81%;4

Beijing, China;Showers around;29;17;Sunny and very warm;28;14;SSW;13;27%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler with rain;13;10;Spotty showers;16;9;W;15;76%;72%;4

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds and fog;17;7;Low clouds and fog;17;7;ENE;8;75%;30%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;21;9;Some brightening;20;9;SE;12;68%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;28;16;A shower;26;15;E;18;39%;55%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sunshine;14;11;Warmer;18;9;NNW;19;65%;14%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;19;9;Partly sunny;18;6;NNW;10;82%;25%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;20;9;Showers around;19;10;W;14;52%;82%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy, cool;13;11;Partly sunny, warmer;18;10;NW;15;69%;42%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler with rain;13;10;Warmer;18;10;E;10;57%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;30;17;Mostly sunny;32;17;NNE;8;23%;5%;13

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;26;17;Partly sunny;27;18;WSW;9;61%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Hot with sunshine;38;24;Mostly sunny;35;22;N;15;39%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;21;13;A shower or two;16;10;SSE;17;56%;55%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;29;21;S;7;60%;65%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;35;26;Sun and clouds;35;26;S;10;61%;42%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;32;23;Areas of morning fog;32;22;SSE;11;61%;10%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;31;26;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;WSW;13;74%;81%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;15;7;Cloudy;15;8;N;9;79%;47%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partial sunshine;32;27;Plenty of sunshine;31;25;N;18;72%;1%;11

Dallas, United States;Warm with some sun;35;25;Partly sunny, warm;34;24;SSE;14;60%;27%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;31;21;Mostly sunny, humid;31;20;SE;14;74%;27%;12

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun, warm;35;25;Thunderstorms;29;24;ENE;17;86%;88%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;14;Partly sunny;29;11;WNW;17;25%;36%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Brief p.m. showers;32;27;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;SSW;10;75%;72%;9

Dili, East Timor;Sunny intervals;35;22;Clouds and sun, nice;34;21;SE;12;58%;30%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds breaking;16;8;Morning rain;17;9;SSW;24;85%;80%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine;30;14;Sunshine;30;14;NNE;9;22%;1%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;24;19;Partly sunny;24;20;ENE;15;77%;44%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;25;A t-storm around;32;26;SE;9;75%;77%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;28;12;Sunny and nice;29;11;ENE;11;34%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;NE;14;72%;64%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;15;10;Mostly cloudy;12;10;ENE;22;90%;35%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy rain, t-storm;29;23;Couple of t-storms;30;23;SSW;12;84%;83%;3

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;32;27;Cloudy with showers;32;27;ESE;14;72%;81%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;25;Breezy with sunshine;30;24;ENE;25;56%;30%;10

Hyderabad, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;22;Clouds breaking;30;22;NNW;10;68%;38%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;35;22;Sunshine;35;22;NNE;15;45%;1%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;28;17;Morning rain;21;15;SE;11;67%;88%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;32;23;Partly sunny;35;23;NE;12;50%;44%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with sunshine;36;30;Clouds and sun, warm;36;29;N;17;50%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;Plenty of sunshine;29;14;NNW;12;30%;0%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;31;10;Sunshine and nice;29;9;NW;5;22%;1%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;More sun than clouds;34;26;Sun and some clouds;34;26;WSW;14;59%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;27;19;A thunderstorm;27;19;SSE;7;76%;73%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;40;27;Partly sunny;37;28;S;17;42%;25%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Warmer;26;16;Clouds and sun, warm;27;16;E;15;56%;67%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SW;11;63%;65%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;Mostly cloudy;30;22;WSW;11;65%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;SSW;13;72%;66%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy with a shower;31;23;A shower or t-storm;31;23;NNW;7;79%;75%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Cooler;13;3;A shower or two;11;2;ENE;13;76%;81%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A shower or t-storm;29;24;WSW;15;77%;67%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;18;15;Turning sunny;18;15;S;12;78%;35%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;25;15;Clouds and sun;25;15;NNW;15;59%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Afternoon rain;18;7;Partly sunny;17;11;SSW;12;69%;42%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing and cooler;23;17;Mostly sunny, cool;24;16;SSW;10;46%;10%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;28;22;More sun than clouds;27;22;SW;12;72%;42%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;30;17;A shower or t-storm;28;17;E;7;45%;58%;5

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;31;27;An afternoon shower;31;28;NW;20;68%;81%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;ENE;9;73%;68%;3

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;33;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;SSW;10;78%;91%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, windy;22;9;Cloudy;23;16;N;18;62%;5%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;24;15;A t-storm in spots;24;15;S;7;61%;68%;10

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;32;27;A t-storm in spots;31;27;ENE;14;75%;57%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;17;14;Clouds and sun, mild;21;10;E;18;72%;10%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SSW;17;72%;64%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler with rain;14;11;Periods of sun;16;11;SSE;12;74%;25%;3

Montreal, Canada;High clouds and warm;24;13;Sunny, nice and warm;25;15;NNE;4;58%;2%;4

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;15;6;Sunny;14;4;ESE;18;52%;1%;3

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;29;25;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SSW;12;75%;56%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;25;11;Nice with some sun;27;11;NE;12;37%;41%;14

New York, United States;Partly sunny;28;19;Partly sunny;27;19;N;16;42%;3%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;36;21;Sunny and pleasant;32;18;WNW;17;40%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Periods of rain;12;5;A little p.m. rain;8;1;NW;17;86%;85%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;27;18;A passing shower;26;20;SSE;10;63%;64%;5

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;13;7;A thick cloud cover;14;10;NNE;6;75%;55%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;26;11;Sunny, nice and warm;26;14;SE;7;59%;5%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A little rain;29;26;Some sun, a shower;29;25;E;17;76%;88%;10

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SSW;7;81%;82%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;E;11;69%;70%;6

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;21;11;Periods of sun;19;7;NNE;9;68%;26%;4

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;20;15;Some sun, showers;18;12;SW;36;68%;99%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;SW;7;81%;87%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSE;14;72%;63%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;33;24;Showers and t-storms;32;24;S;10;65%;82%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;16;8;Low clouds and fog;17;7;SSE;8;68%;44%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;27;12;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;S;11;63%;46%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;23;12;Occasional rain;23;13;SSW;15;46%;66%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;25;15;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;S;12;69%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;29;23;A little a.m. rain;28;23;SE;18;67%;78%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;12;8;A little rain;10;7;SE;20;78%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;15;11;Some sun returning;18;11;ESE;12;81%;23%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sun;28;20;Partly sunny, warm;30;21;NE;11;52%;0%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;42;24;Sunny and very warm;40;22;E;15;7%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;N;9;64%;4%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;17;9;A shower or two;15;7;ESE;16;81%;67%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;19;13;Sunny;19;12;WNW;12;63%;4%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;19;SSE;8;83%;86%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain and wind;30;27;A few showers;31;27;SE;22;76%;89%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;24;19;A t-storm in spots;23;18;E;7;100%;71%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;29;14;Partly sunny;29;12;NNE;14;16%;14%;11

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;22;7;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;ESE;6;46%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some wind and rain;28;25;Showers and t-storms;29;26;SSW;29;80%;82%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;24;11;Partly sunny, nice;26;10;N;8;63%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;A p.m. shower or two;17;9;Clouds and sun;19;9;ENE;8;63%;4%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and nice;27;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;SW;8;59%;1%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;24;21;Rain and drizzle;25;21;E;11;84%;91%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Some brightening;31;28;Thundershower;32;27;S;13;71%;73%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;17;7;Spotty showers;15;7;WNW;20;61%;70%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;29;25;A shower or two;29;25;ESE;17;80%;83%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or two;15;10;Cloudy with a shower;14;12;ENE;13;81%;73%;1

Sydney, Australia;Pleasant and warmer;25;14;Increasing clouds;28;17;NNW;14;30%;0%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, warm;33;27;Partly sunny;35;27;ESE;11;60%;44%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain this afternoon;15;11;Clouds breaking;16;9;ESE;16;86%;44%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and beautiful;29;15;Plenty of sunshine;31;14;E;11;26%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Thickening clouds;31;16;Mostly sunny, warm;31;17;NNE;11;37%;11%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and nice;30;19;Sunny and pleasant;31;19;SE;9;12%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;31;24;Nice with sunshine;30;23;NNW;12;58%;2%;7

Tirana, Albania;Thundershower;21;12;Sunshine and nice;22;11;E;9;51%;10%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;A passing shower;25;20;ENE;16;63%;80%;5

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and humid;24;17;Sunshine, pleasant;24;16;NNW;9;77%;10%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Becoming cloudy;27;22;Plenty of sunshine;30;23;ESE;23;57%;10%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with sunshine;27;19;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;SE;18;45%;6%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow and rain;9;-3;Warmer with sunshine;14;2;W;17;49%;56%;4

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;17;9;Partial sunshine;19;10;E;7;54%;6%;4

Vienna, Austria;Warmer;17;10;Clouds and sun;19;10;WNW;15;54%;23%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Afternoon showers;34;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;ESE;7;72%;72%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;14;13;Warmer;20;11;E;17;77%;26%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Rain;13;10;Spotty showers;16;12;NW;9;90%;82%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Showers this morning;13;9;A couple of showers;14;9;ESE;13;83%;71%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;35;25;Some sun, a t-storm;32;24;WSW;7;75%;86%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Increasing clouds;31;16;Mostly sunny, warm;31;15;NE;5;24%;21%;5

