Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 21, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;84;76;A t-storm in spots;83;76;SW;12;83%;76%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with sunshine;102;86;Sunny and hot;106;86;NE;10;27%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;92;68;Sunny and breezy;90;63;WSW;17;46%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Some sun, pleasant;81;66;Becoming cloudy;81;67;E;9;56%;42%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds and fog;66;50;A shower in the a.m.;65;45;NW;8;83%;55%;3

Anchorage, United States;Periods of rain;51;45;A little a.m. rain;57;48;SE;10;83%;84%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;94;63;Sunny and pleasant;89;62;W;6;19%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sun, some clouds;75;45;Cloudy and cooler;53;29;NNE;9;71%;57%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;96;66;Lots of sun, cooler;82;64;S;12;60%;36%;9

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;Mostly sunny;79;62;WSW;7;40%;5%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;58;51;A morning shower;60;53;SW;13;72%;56%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;114;80;Sunny and very warm;105;76;WNW;13;25%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thick cloud cover;91;73;An afternoon shower;90;73;SW;7;67%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;Rather cloudy;81;67;Variable clouds;83;68;W;8;64%;38%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Downpours;99;77;A thunderstorm;91;78;SSW;6;77%;79%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Some sun, pleasant;79;64;A heavy thunderstorm;74;63;ENE;8;82%;81%;4

Beijing, China;Showers around;84;63;Sunny and very warm;82;57;SSW;8;27%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler with rain;55;51;Spotty showers;60;49;W;9;76%;72%;4

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds and fog;63;45;Low clouds and fog;63;44;ENE;5;75%;30%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;69;49;Some brightening;67;48;SE;7;68%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;82;61;A shower;79;59;E;11;39%;55%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sunshine;56;51;Warmer;65;49;NNW;12;65%;14%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;66;48;Partly sunny;64;43;NNW;6;82%;25%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;69;48;Showers around;66;50;W;9;52%;82%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy, cool;56;52;Partly sunny, warmer;64;50;NW;9;69%;42%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler with rain;55;49;Warmer;65;50;E;6;57%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;87;63;Mostly sunny;89;63;NNE;5;23%;5%;13

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;78;63;Partly sunny;80;64;WSW;6;61%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Hot with sunshine;100;76;Mostly sunny;95;72;N;9;39%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;70;55;A shower or two;62;49;SSE;10;56%;55%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;68;A t-storm in spots;84;69;S;4;60%;65%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;95;80;Sun and clouds;95;79;S;6;61%;42%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;90;73;Areas of morning fog;90;72;SSE;7;61%;10%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;88;79;A stray thunderstorm;86;79;WSW;8;74%;81%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;59;45;Cloudy;60;46;N;5;79%;47%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partial sunshine;90;80;Plenty of sunshine;88;77;N;11;72%;1%;11

Dallas, United States;Warm with some sun;96;77;Partly sunny, warm;93;76;SSE;9;60%;27%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;89;69;Mostly sunny, humid;88;69;SE;9;74%;27%;12

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun, warm;95;77;Thunderstorms;84;76;ENE;10;86%;88%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;58;Partly sunny;84;52;WNW;10;25%;36%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Brief p.m. showers;90;80;A stray thunderstorm;93;81;SSW;6;75%;72%;9

Dili, East Timor;Sunny intervals;95;71;Clouds and sun, nice;93;70;SE;7;58%;30%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds breaking;60;46;Morning rain;63;48;SSW;15;85%;80%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine;86;56;Sunshine;86;56;NNE;5;22%;1%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;75;66;Partly sunny;75;69;ENE;9;77%;44%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;94;78;A t-storm around;89;78;SE;6;75%;77%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;83;53;Sunny and nice;85;52;ENE;7;34%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;NE;9;72%;64%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;60;49;Mostly cloudy;54;49;ENE;14;90%;35%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy rain, t-storm;84;74;Couple of t-storms;85;73;SSW;7;84%;83%;3

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;90;81;Cloudy with showers;90;81;ESE;9;72%;81%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;86;76;Breezy with sunshine;86;76;ENE;16;56%;30%;10

Hyderabad, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;72;Clouds breaking;86;71;NNW;6;68%;38%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;95;72;Sunshine;96;72;NNE;10;45%;1%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;82;62;Morning rain;71;59;SE;7;67%;88%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;90;73;Partly sunny;94;73;NE;7;50%;44%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with sunshine;97;85;Clouds and sun, warm;97;84;N;11;50%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;81;54;Plenty of sunshine;84;57;NNW;7;30%;0%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;89;49;Sunshine and nice;83;49;NW;3;22%;1%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;More sun than clouds;93;78;Sun and some clouds;93;79;WSW;9;59%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;81;67;A thunderstorm;80;66;SSE;4;76%;73%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;104;80;Partly sunny;98;82;S;11;42%;25%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Warmer;79;62;Clouds and sun, warm;81;61;E;10;56%;67%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;93;79;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SW;7;63%;65%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;89;72;Mostly cloudy;87;72;WSW;7;65%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;81;A stray thunderstorm;94;81;SSW;8;72%;66%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy with a shower;88;73;A shower or t-storm;88;73;NNW;4;79%;75%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Cooler;56;37;A shower or two;51;35;ENE;8;76%;81%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;84;76;A shower or t-storm;83;76;WSW;9;77%;67%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;65;59;Turning sunny;65;60;S;7;78%;35%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;77;59;Clouds and sun;78;58;NNW;9;59%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Afternoon rain;65;44;Partly sunny;63;53;SSW;8;69%;42%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing and cooler;74;62;Mostly sunny, cool;75;60;SSW;6;46%;10%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;83;72;More sun than clouds;81;71;SW;7;72%;42%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;86;62;A shower or t-storm;83;62;E;4;45%;58%;5

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;88;81;An afternoon shower;88;82;NW;12;68%;81%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;89;77;A t-storm in spots;87;77;ENE;5;73%;68%;3

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;91;79;A t-storm or two;90;78;SSW;6;78%;91%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, windy;72;48;Cloudy;74;60;N;11;62%;5%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;74;59;A t-storm in spots;75;59;S;4;61%;68%;10

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;90;80;A t-storm in spots;88;80;ENE;9;75%;57%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;63;57;Clouds and sun, mild;69;50;E;11;72%;10%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;84;76;A t-storm in spots;85;77;SSW;11;72%;64%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler with rain;56;52;Periods of sun;61;51;SSE;7;74%;25%;3

Montreal, Canada;High clouds and warm;76;55;Sunny, nice and warm;78;60;NNE;3;58%;2%;4

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;58;43;Sunny;57;40;ESE;11;52%;1%;3

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;84;78;A t-storm in spots;87;76;SSW;7;75%;56%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;77;53;Nice with some sun;81;53;NE;8;37%;41%;14

New York, United States;Partly sunny;82;66;Partly sunny;80;66;N;10;42%;3%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;96;70;Sunny and pleasant;90;64;WNW;11;40%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Periods of rain;53;41;A little p.m. rain;46;33;NW;11;86%;85%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;81;64;A passing shower;78;68;SSE;6;63%;64%;5

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;55;44;A thick cloud cover;58;49;NNE;4;75%;55%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;78;52;Sunny, nice and warm;79;57;SE;5;59%;5%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A little rain;84;78;Some sun, a shower;85;78;E;11;76%;88%;10

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;86;76;Showers and t-storms;86;77;SSW;5;81%;82%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;92;75;A t-storm in spots;92;75;E;7;69%;70%;6

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;69;52;Periods of sun;66;45;NNE;5;68%;26%;4

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;69;60;Some sun, showers;65;54;SW;22;68%;99%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;Showers and t-storms;87;76;SW;4;81%;87%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;SSE;9;72%;63%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;91;75;Showers and t-storms;90;74;S;6;65%;82%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;60;46;Low clouds and fog;62;45;SSE;5;68%;44%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;81;54;Partly sunny, nice;78;56;S;7;63%;46%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;74;54;Occasional rain;74;55;SSW;9;46%;66%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;77;60;Mostly sunny, nice;77;62;S;7;69%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;83;74;A little a.m. rain;83;73;SE;11;67%;78%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;53;46;A little rain;50;45;SE;13;78%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;58;51;Some sun returning;65;52;ESE;7;81%;23%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sun;82;68;Partly sunny, warm;86;70;NE;7;52%;0%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;108;75;Sunny and very warm;105;72;E;9;7%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;N;6;64%;4%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;62;48;A shower or two;59;45;ESE;10;81%;67%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;66;55;Sunny;66;54;WNW;7;63%;4%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;Showers and t-storms;77;66;SSE;5;83%;86%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain and wind;87;80;A few showers;88;80;SE;14;76%;89%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;75;66;A t-storm in spots;74;65;E;4;100%;71%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;84;57;Partly sunny;84;54;NNE;9;16%;14%;11

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;71;45;Sunny and pleasant;75;51;ESE;4;46%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some wind and rain;82;78;Showers and t-storms;85;78;SSW;18;80%;82%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;75;52;Partly sunny, nice;79;51;N;5;63%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;A p.m. shower or two;63;48;Clouds and sun;65;49;ENE;5;63%;4%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and nice;80;57;Partly sunny, nice;79;63;SW;5;59%;1%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;75;70;Rain and drizzle;77;70;E;7;84%;91%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Some brightening;88;82;Thundershower;89;81;S;8;71%;73%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;63;45;Spotty showers;59;45;WNW;12;61%;70%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;85;77;A shower or two;85;77;ESE;10;80%;83%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or two;60;50;Cloudy with a shower;57;54;ENE;8;81%;73%;1

Sydney, Australia;Pleasant and warmer;76;57;Increasing clouds;83;62;NNW;9;30%;0%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, warm;92;80;Partly sunny;95;81;ESE;7;60%;44%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain this afternoon;60;51;Clouds breaking;60;49;ESE;10;86%;44%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and beautiful;84;59;Plenty of sunshine;88;58;E;7;26%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Thickening clouds;88;62;Mostly sunny, warm;87;62;NNE;7;37%;11%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and nice;86;66;Sunny and pleasant;87;66;SE;5;12%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;88;76;Nice with sunshine;85;74;NNW;8;58%;2%;7

Tirana, Albania;Thundershower;70;54;Sunshine and nice;71;51;E;6;51%;10%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;82;68;A passing shower;78;68;ENE;10;63%;80%;5

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and humid;75;62;Sunshine, pleasant;76;62;NNW;5;77%;10%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Becoming cloudy;81;71;Plenty of sunshine;87;73;ESE;14;57%;10%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with sunshine;80;66;Mostly sunny, nice;87;69;SE;11;45%;6%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow and rain;47;27;Warmer with sunshine;57;36;W;10;49%;56%;4

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;63;47;Partial sunshine;66;49;E;4;54%;6%;4

Vienna, Austria;Warmer;62;51;Clouds and sun;65;49;WNW;9;54%;23%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Afternoon showers;93;75;A t-storm in spots;90;75;ESE;5;72%;72%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;58;56;Warmer;68;51;E;10;77%;26%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Rain;55;51;Spotty showers;61;54;NW;6;90%;82%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Showers this morning;56;48;A couple of showers;58;49;ESE;8;83%;71%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;95;77;Some sun, a t-storm;90;76;WSW;5;75%;86%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Increasing clouds;88;61;Mostly sunny, warm;87;58;NE;3;24%;21%;5

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit