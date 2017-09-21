THE LATEST: Worker's body found at collapsed Mexico school

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Latest on the major earthquake that struck Mexico (all times local):

7:05 a.m.

Rescue workers have recovered the body of a woman from the ruins of the school in southern Mexico City where a child has been detected alive.

The Mexican Navy issued a statement early Thursday saying the 58-year-old woman had worked at the Enrique Rebsamen school.

At least 26 people are known to have died at the primary and secondary school, which was one of scores of buildings across central Mexico that collapsed in Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 quake.

Both military and civilian rescue workers are trying to reach a child trapped in the rubble who has shown signs of life.

But they're not sure who she is. The navy statement appealed for information, saying no relatives have approached to offer any information about her.