Grand jury clears Toledo police officer in fatal shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury in Ohio has declined to indict a police officer in the fatal shooting of a man during an apparent domestic dispute.

The decision concerning Toledo police officer Jonathan Curtis was made Wednesday in Lucas County.

The Blade reports county prosecutors say Curtis killed 55-year-old Shane Marsh on Sept. 4 after Marsh refused numerous commands to drop a knife as he approached the officer.

Police had gone to the home after a neighbor reported hearing a woman screaming for help.

Fifty-nine-year-old Kim Bensman previously told the newspaper her argument with Marsh, her longtime boyfriend, never became physical and that he was using the knife to cut tomatoes for a BLT.

Toledo police are conducting an internal investigation to determine if Curtis, a five-year veteran, followed departmental rules.

___

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/