Private Connecticut school buys Vermont land for new campus

RANDOLPH, Vt. (AP) — A private boys' school in Connecticut has purchased a well-known Vermont inn and surrounding property to create a satellite campus.

The Brunswick School in Greenwich announced Tuesday that it purchased the Three Stallion Inn and 650 acres (260 hectares) of surrounding property in Randolph for a new wilderness education and applied learning program. The $2.1 million deal has been in the works since last year.

The inn's owner, Jesse "Sam" Sammis III, is an alumnus of Brunswick and initially proposed the sale.

The school plans to begin programs at their new Randolph campus next fall.