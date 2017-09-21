Iran's top leader dismisses Trump's 'ugly, foolish' remarks

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's supreme leader says U.S. President Donald Trump's "cheap, ugly, foolish and unreal" remarks before the U.N. General Assembly earlier this week were a sign of desperation.

In his debut address to the U.N. on Tuesday, Trump called Iran a "corrupt dictatorship" and a "murderous regime," and said the landmark nuclear agreement Tehran reached with the U.S. and other world powers was "an embarrassment to the United States," strongly hinting he might pull out of the deal.

In a meeting with a clerical assembly on Thursday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said such comments "do not come from power, but from anger, desperation and weak-mindedness."

Khamenei has the final say on all major policies in Iran.