Local, Taiwan-American designers to feature in New York fashion show

Five Taiwan and Taiwan-American designers are set to feature their works Sept. 23 at the AsianInNY 2017 Fashion Show, New York City’s largest event focusing on the works of Asian fashionistas, according to the Ministry of Culture.



Co-organized by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York, the fashion show will showcase works by six designers—Taiwan’s Edison Lu and Liling Wang; Taiwan-Americans Alexander King Chen, Jennifer Chen and Wendy Chen; and Danny Nguyen from Vietnam.



Lily L. W. Hsu, director-general of TECO in New York, said the fashion industry has played a significant role in showcasing the country’s cultural vitality. She added that such an event can not only facilitate exchanges of knowledge and best practices among designers but also increase the international visibility of homegrown brands.



The Taiwan and Taiwan-American designers are no strangers to the international spotlight. During New York Fashion Men’s Week this July, New York-based Lu, whose designs have been featured in publications such as Marie Claire, GQ and Vogue, collaborated with actor Mike He to debut menswear brand To Be Thrill.



Liling Wang, founder of Darklight Design Studio and fashion brand WangLiLing, first attracted international attention when her collection, The Gestures of Water, was featured during New York Fashion Week Fall 2016. Her designs are known for utilizing high-tech and sometimes photosensitive materials combined with elements of traditional Chinese culture.



U.S.-born designer Alexander King Chen, who describes his namesake fashion line as “nonconformist,” has designed for noteworthy celebrities including mainland China actress Fan Bingbing and Taiwan singer Jolin Tsai.



Presenting her outerwear collection in the fashion event, Jennifer Chen is co-founder of the brand Snowman New York, which has over 200 stores worldwide. Wendy Chen, the only Jewelry designer at the event, has taken part in many international fashion and trade shows.



According to MOC, around 60 designs will be showcased at AsianInNY, and Taiwan-American fashion illustrator Nina Edwards will be on site to provide live illustrations.