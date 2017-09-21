Taiwan Legislative Yuan President Su calls for closer ties at APPU in Japan

Taiwan is committed to strengthening exchanges with fellow members of the Asian Pacific Parliamentarians’ Union in an effort to advance regional development in culture, economy, society and tourism, Legislative Yuan President Su Jia-chyuan said at the APPU gathering Sept. 18-20 in Oita prefecture, southern Japan.



As a member of the international community, Taiwan relishes the opportunity to participate in union events, Su said. The country also looks forward to hosting once again an annual APPU meeting so more delegates can experience firsthand the beauty of Taiwan, he added.



Su, who made the comments during an address, led a cross-party group to the 47th General Assembly and the 81st Council Meeting of the APPU. It comprised 13 lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, Kuomintang, New Power Party and People First Party.



According to the Legislative Yuan, Taiwan’s lawmakers played an active role at the gathering. They proposed six unanimously approved resolutions in line with the event’s theme of promoting inbound tourism to revitalize local economies and spur cultural exchanges.



These initiatives focused on boosting educational travel, island tourism, and resource exchanges; establishing a museum alliance; strengthening linkages among indigenous tribes; and encouraging bilateral and multilateral dialogue for regional peace, prosperity and stability.



Another highlight of the event was the presentation of a Taiwan national report by DPP Legislator Hsiao Bi-khim.



The country is a vibrant democracy blessed with a rich cultural heritage, diverse natural landscape and abundant tourism resources, Hsiao said. Taiwan fully supports the establishment of a mechanism facilitating tourism cooperation and exchanges with other countries in the region, she added.



Taiwan, along with Japan, the Philippines, South Korea and Thailand, founded Tokyo-headquartered APPU in 1965. The organization serves as an exchange platform among the legislative bodies of 21 member nations.



The 2018 APPU gathering is set to take place in Republic of China (Taiwan) diplomatic ally Nauru. Situated northeast of Australia in the Central Pacific, the coral reef-surrounded island is home to around 10,000 people.