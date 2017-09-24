  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Take a dip in Jinshan's 'golden hot spring'

Taiwan now has a rival to Japan's Arima Onsen with Jinshan's own 'Golden Pool'

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/09/24 09:00

Golden hot springs. (New Taipei City Government)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan now has a rival to the famous Japanese hot spring Arima Onsen's "Golden Pool" with its newly revamped hot spring in New Taipei City's Jinshan (金山), which itself means "Golden Mountain," announced the New Taipei City Government on Wednesday. 

After an improvement project was carried out on the Huanggang Community public hot springs, a miraculous thing happened, the water started turning a golden hue. Hot spring experts say that the reason why the water, which is colorless when it first comes out, changes color to become the "Golden Pool" or "Golden Spring" is due to the oxidation of the iron and salt in the water.

The Jinshan District Chief Chen Kuo-chin (陳國欽) said that after the community hot springs underwent an improvement project in June, the water starting turning brown, and members of the public mistook it for mud and were afraid to soak in it. 

However, after the spring was tested by the Center for Water Resources and the "Taiwan Hot Spring Research and Development Center," it was found that it is a "acid chloride sulfate spring," and exposure to oxygen in the air causes it to change to its unusual color, according to Professor Chen Chung-wei (陳忠偉). Chen added that the spring has the right conditions to promote health. 


Image by New Taipei City Government. 


Image by New Taipei City Government. 

 
hot spring
hot springs

RELATED ARTICLES

Muddy water at Taiwan hot spring turns out to be golden
2017/09/21 17:16
Now is the time to appreciate red maple leaves at Taipingshan Villa in northern Taiwan
2017/05/28 12:17
Long-existing Wulai outdoor hot spring pools are a thing of the past
2017/05/18 18:04
Map shows over 150 hot springs in Taiwan
2017/01/25 18:02
75 percent of hot springs fail inspections
2017/01/23 16:03