Taiwan highways will be toll-free at night during October 10 holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Motorists will not have to pay toll on highways if they travel at night during the October 7-10 national holiday, according to a decision reportedly made by Premier William Lai (賴清德).

A precise decision on the toll-free hours has not been announced yet, with the periods from midnight to 5 a.m. and from midnight to 6 a.m. being the two most likely choices, reports said. The Ministry of Transportation was expected to discuss the alternatives on Friday before announcing a final decision.

Taiwan’s Double Ten national holiday falls on a Tuesday this year, which allows citizens to have four days off, though a compensatory working day has been scheduled for Saturday September 30.

The premier, who only took office earlier in the month, reportedly want to avoid traffic jams during the holidays, as the four-day period is certain to see many Taiwanese traveling by car across the island.

Apart from the toll-free periods, drivers could also enjoy price cuts if they travel outside peak hours during the day, reports said.

October 4 is also a public holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, but as it falls on a Wednesday, people will only have one day off.

Nevertheless, both the Taiwan Railway Administration and the Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation were increasing the frequency of their trains to meet the expected surge in demand, reports said.