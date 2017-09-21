Strycova advances to quarterfinals at Pan Pacific Open

TOKYO (AP) — Barbora Strycova advanced to the quarterfinals at the Pan Pacific Open by beating fourth-seeded Jo Konta 7-5, 7-6 (5) Thursday.

At 31, Strycova is the oldest singles player this year and is making her eighth straight main draw appearance in Tokyo. She will next play Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Ninth-seeded Caroline Garcia also advanced, beating Kurumi Nara 6-1, 6-3. She will next face top-seeded Garbine Muguruza.