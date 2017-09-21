Le Pen's deputy quits as tensions engulf French far right

PARIS (AP) — The right-hand man of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has quit the National Front in a power battle stemming from May's bruising election defeat.

Florian Philippot announced his departure on France 2 television unexpectedly Thursday after he was sidelined by his boss and relieved of his responsibilities for party strategy and communications.

"I do not have the taste for ridicule, of course, I'm leaving the National Front," Philippot said.

The 35-year-old was behind Le Pen's controversial proposal for France to leave the Eurozone that many believe harmed her popularity in May's presidential vote where she lost to centrist Emmanuel Macron.

This move leaves open the possibility of a split in the French far-right.