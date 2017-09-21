Hsinchu wins title of Taiwan's happiest city

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Hsinchu retained the title of Taiwan's happiest city for the second year in a row, according to a survey released yesterday, which included factors such as approval ratings of residents, education and jobs.

The survey, implemented jointly by Economic Daily News and Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., showed that the national happy index of Hsinchu City reached 76.2, the highest among all cities and counties in Taiwan, and the highest recorded in the poll.

In addition to being rated by residents has having high quality of life and providing them with a "subjective sense of well-being," Hsinchu kept the top spot because of its health care, social interaction, and working conditions. The high score for working conditions in Hsinchu City probably has some correlation with it having the highest average salary in Taiwan at NT$53,141 (US$1,756), thanks in large part to its high-tech Hsinchu Science Park.

Meanwhile, Penghu County took the No. 2 spot, also for the second year in a row with an index of 60.4. Hualien retained its ranking from last year as the third happiest city in Taiwan.

A major change from last year's survey was Taipei's ranking, which jumped from 11th place to fourth by increasing 9.7 points to 59.3.

The news was less cheerful for Kaohsiung and Tainan, which saw their ratings drop from ninth to 13th and 12th to 14th, respectively.