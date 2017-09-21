  1. Home
Mexicans displaced by deadly quake seek refuge from fear

By CHRISTINE ARMARIO , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/09/21 16:29

MEXICO CITY (AP) — On rubber mats spread across a Mexico City recreation center, the Montero family cuddles under donated wool blankets, their first new possessions after abandoning their apartment following the deadly magnitude 7.1 earthquake.

Across the capital thousands of Mexicans are now believed homeless after the tremor leveled entire buildings and left others teetering on the edge of collapse. Men, women and children are now filling up gyms and event halls at more than two dozen designated shelters. Many are uncertain where they will go next, but grateful to have a safe refuge.

"I am sure nothing is going to fall here," 7-year-old Oscar Montero says.