Diplomats meet on Iran deal as Trump stays mum on decision

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks at a press briefing at the Hilton Midtown hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 2
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens to a question at a press briefing at the Hilton Midtown hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wed
European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini answers questions during a news conference following a European Union-hosted meeting about the
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah II at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesda
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani listens at a news conference during his visit for the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday Sept. 20, 2017, in Ne
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference during his visit for the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday Sept. 20, 2017, in New
From clockwise left, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, British Director General Political, Foreign & Commonwealth Office Karen Pierce, second se
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has determined how he wants to approach the Iran nuclear deal, but Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Trump has not informed him or others in the administration about his decision.
Tillerson says Trump even refused to share his decision with British Prime Minister Theresa May when she asked about it.
The top U.S. diplomat says that while Iran might be meeting its obligations to the letter of the deal, it is violating its spirit.
He says, "One can almost set the countdown clock to Iran resuming its nuclear activities."
Tillerson spoke to reporters after a meeting Wednesday evening of the parties to the nuclear deal, including Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif