Workers at Canadian mining company protest in Athens

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — About 200 workers at a Canadian mining company in northern Greece are protesting outside the Development Ministry in Athens, demanding the government ensure the company continues operating.

Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold, one of Greece's largest foreign investors, threatened earlier this month to suspend all investments in Greece on Sept. 22 and conduct only maintenance and environment work if the government did not issue what it said were pending permits.

The state has since issued some permits, but other issues of disagreement have gone to a process of formal arbitration. The government had accused the company of attempting to apply political pressure.

The workers gathered outside the ministry building during the morning rush hour Thursday, banging their hard hats on the road and holding banners saying "Yes to Development."