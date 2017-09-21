Taiwanese businessman killed in Mexico earthquake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Among the five Taiwanese citizens trapped under the rubble of a collapsed office building in Mexico City after a huge earthquake struck the country September 20 after midnight (Taipei Time), one businessman had been confirmed dead, reports said Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) also said at a news conference that a woman surnamed Wang had been rescued.

Liao Shih-chieh (廖世傑), a Taiwanese official in Mexico, told CNA that the rescue team had found the body of Lin Chia-ching (林家慶), a businessman originally working in Paraguay who later moved to Mexico, in the collapsed building around noon on September 21.

Liao said Lin’s body had been sent to a local mortuary where an official would help Lin’s mother, who arrived in Mexico from Paraguay the previous day, to make further arrangements.

The rescue team is still looking for the rest of the trapped Taiwanese citizens.

The quake with a magnitude 7.1 struck central Mexico, leading to heavy casualties and dozens of collapsed buildings in the capital. The death toll has reportedly climbed to at least 230 and is expected to increase as the rescue is still underway.