In Alaska town packed with cabs, bootleggers give you a ride

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Several cabdrivers are accused of illegally selling alcohol out of their taxis in an Alaska town known for its disproportionately high number of cabs for its small population.

Locals have known the cabdrivers as a source for illegal booze in Bethel, which has one taxi for every 107 residents. State police heard the rumors and launched an investigation that recently led to charges against 18 drivers.

At play is a mix of strict liquor laws and cars being unable to reach the commercial hub for dozens of tiny villages. Bethel voters lifted a decadeslong ban on alcohol sales several years ago, but its only liquor store opened just last year and closes early.

Most of the defendants were arraigned Wednesday on misdemeanor counts of selling alcohol without a license. They pleaded not guilty.