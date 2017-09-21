BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

BANGLADESH-SPRAWLING CAMPS — Before-and-after satellite images released exclusively to The Associated Press show refugee camps in Bangladesh growing dramatically in the few weeks since Rohingya Muslims began fleeing violent attacks nearby in their predominantly Buddhist homeland of Myanmar. By Martha Mendoza. UPCOMING: 560 words by 1030 GMT photos.

MYANMAR-ATTACKS — A truck filled with aid for Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh veered off a road and fell into a ditch, killing at least nine aid workers, hours after another aid shipment in the refugees' violence-wracked home state in Myanmar was attacked by a Buddhist mob. By Esther Htusan and Julhas Alam.

UNITED NATIONS-GENERAL ASSEMBLY-MYANMAR — Myanmar tried to reassure the world about its handling of the mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims to Bangladesh and said it is committed to resolving sectarian tensions in the strife-hit region. By Matthew Pennington.

UNITED NATIONS-NUCLEAR TREATY — Fifty countries signed a treaty to ban nuclear weapons, a pact that the world's nuclear powers spurned but supporters hailed as a historic agreement nonetheless. By Jennifer Peltz.

UNITED NATIONS-TERRORISTS-SOCIAL MEDIA — The heads of Britain, France and Italy are setting an ambitious goal for tech companies to tackle online postings that promote terrorism: Take them down within an hour or two. By Jennifer Peltz.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — South Korea decided to resume humanitarian aid to North Korea to help children and pregnant women, but didn't determine when to provide the $8 million worth of assistance amid tensions created by Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests. By Kim Tong-Hyung.

PHILIPPINES-DUTERTE-MARTIAL LAW — Thousands of protesters are marking the anniversary of the 1972 martial law declaration by the Philippines then-dictator Ferdinand Marcos by raising an outcry against what they say is the current president's authoritarian tendencies and his brutal anti-drug crackdown.

JAPAN-NUCLEAR — Nuclear fuel that was reprocessed in France has been returned to Japan for use in a reactor as the country tries to burn more plutonium amid international concerns about its stockpile.

THAILAND-CONTROVERSIAL MONK — Thai authorities have detained a Buddhist monk who has posted online videos that harshly denounce Islam.

MALAYSIA-PHILIPPINES-TERROR SUSPECTS — Malaysian police arrested seven Filipinos believed to be members of the Abu Sayyaf militant group.

VIETNAM-MALARIA — Vietnam's main malaria treatment is failing at an alarming rate because of a highly drug-resistant superbug that has spread into the southern part of the country from western Cambodia, scientists said.

CHINA-AUSTRALIA — Officials say Chinese and Australian soldiers have ended their first joint military training exercise. Exercise Panda-Kangaroo 2017 involved 10 soldiers from each country.

GOOGLE-HTC — Google is biting off a big piece of device manufacturer HTC for $1.1 billion to expand its efforts to build phones, speakers and other gadgets equipped with its arsenal of digital services. By Ryan Nakashima and Michael Liedtke.

JAPAN-EMOJI CREATOR — The tiny smiley faces, hearts, knife-and-fork or clenched fist have become a global language for mobile phone messages. By Yuri Kageyama.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly lower while the dollar strengthened after the Fed said it would start trimming its bond holdings and planned one more interest rate increase this year. By Kelvin Chan.

