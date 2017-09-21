2018 Super Rugby draw: Sunwolves in Australian conference

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The 2018 Super Rugby season will open on Feb. 17 with a match between the Cape Town-based Stormers and Argentina's Jaguares, and with Japan's Sunwolves moving to the Australian conference.

Tournament organizers SANZAAR released the draw Thursday for a 15-team competition which will see three five-team conferences.

The Sunwolves are now drawn with the four Australian teams and the Jaguares with the four remaining South African sides.

The Christchurch-based Crusaders will begin their title defense at home to the Hamilton-based Chiefs.

The draw has been announced as fallout continues from the reduction of the tournament from 18 to 15 teams.