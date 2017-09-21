Chinese, Australian soldiers end 1st joint military exercise

BEIJING (AP) — Officials say Chinese and Australian soldiers have ended their first joint military training exercise.

A defense ministry statement says the maneuvers — "Exercise Panda-Kangaroo 2017" — were held in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province in southwest China.

China's official Xinhua news agency says 10 soldiers from each country's army participated in the training exercise, which lasted 10 days and ended Wednesday. The training included mountainous marches, moving through natural obstacles and field survival.

Australia is an important U.S. military, which has concerned some in China.