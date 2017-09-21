Malaysia arrests 7 Filipinos suspected of Abu Sayyaf links

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian police say they have arrested seven Filipinos believed to be members of the Abu Sayyaf militant group, as part of a crackdown on suspected terrorists in the country.

National police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun says the seven men, aged between 22 and 38, worked as security guards with private companies in Kuala Lumpur and surrounding areas. He says a 22-year-old suspect had formerly engaged in battles against Filipino troops and was involved in kidnappings in southern Philippines.

Mohamad Fuzi says the men sneaked into Malaysia from eastern Sabah state on Borneo island, which is a short boat ride from the southern Philippines, in September 2015 and used false travel documents to fly to Kuala Lumpur.

Fuzi said Thursday that police had detained 41 foreign terror suspects this year.