AP Interview: Japan's emoji creator saw nuance in pictures

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese creator of the first emoji wanted to add nuance to mobile phone messages and never imagined what he created in 1998 would become a global phenomenon. Shigetaka Kurita says he was rushing to meet a deadline at his phone company when he came up with the first set of 176 emojis in one month. He says mobile internet service limited messages to 250 characters, which cried out for some kind of shorthand.

Kurita collected common images including public signs, weather symbols, the zodiac and comic book-style pictures such as a light bulb or a ticking bomb. With simple lines, he made five faces — happy, angry, sad, surprised and perplexed. The heart and a smiley face are still his favorites.