Business ties complicate Muslim states' response to Rohingya

By  Associated Press
2017/09/21 13:17

FILE- In this Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, file photo, Muslim protesters shout slogans as they hold posters of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Ky

FILE - In this May 25, 2012 file photo, pipes for a 770 kilometer (480 mile) pipeline that eventually will carry Middle East gas and oil shipped throu

FILE- In this Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, file photo, Iranian worshippers attend a protest rally after the Friday prayers as they hold placards in support

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — When Rohingya Muslims fled persecution and slaughter in Myanmar in past decades, tens of thousands found refuge in Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's holiest sites.

This time around, Muslim leaders from the Persian Gulf to Pakistan have offered little more than condemnation and urgently needed humanitarian aid.

Experts say the lack of a stronger response by Muslim-majority countries partly comes down to their lucrative business interests in Southeast Asia. Much of the Middle East is also buckling under its own refugee crisis sparked by years of upheaval in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Afghanistan.

More than 500,000 people — roughly half the Rohingya Muslim population in Myanmar — have fled to neighboring Bangladesh over the past year, mostly in the last month.