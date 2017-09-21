Government reminds people to prevent natural disaster through message and TV

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Government reminds people of precaution against natural calamities through message and television on National Disaster Prevention Day today.

Today, September 21, is the anniversary of 921 Earthquake and was scheduled as the National Disaster Prevention Day, building people's capacity to prepare for natural disasters.

The Central Weather Bureau sent an earthquake early warning to all 4G cell phone users through message at 9:21 a.m. Thursday to announce a coming earthquake and the disaster precautions.

A tsunami early warning was also issued at 10 a.m. Thursday, reminding people to stay calm and take good preparation against potential calamities.

Besides, cable television owners also changed nationwide television channels to Public Television Service, broadcasting two-minute rehearsal video by the National Fire Agency.

President Tsai Ing-wen, when inspecting disaster prevention rehearsal in kindergarten and an elementary school today, said that the meaning of National Disaster Prevention Day is to turn the concept and knowledge of preventing calamities into common sense, and making Taiwan society more secure.