All of Taiwan rocked by 5.7 quake

Taitung residents felt an intensity of 5 during yesterday's quake

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/09/21 11:38

CWB map of quake.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien at 10:29 p.m. last night, with residents in Changbin, Taitung County feeling an intensity level of 5, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). 

The epicenter of Wednesday's tremor was located 74.6 km southeast of Hualien City Hall at a shallow depth of 15.4 kilometers.

In addition to the intensity level of 5 felt in Taitung, a level of 4 was felt in Hualien, and a level of 3 was felt in Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Tainan County, and Central Changhua County. A level of 2 or 1 was felt in the rest of the island, and even far away Penghu County registered a level 1.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication. 

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.
