China's rescue of Taiwanese 'sheer nonsense' says TAITRA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As five Taiwanese citizens remain trapped inside the rubble of a fallen office building in the east side of Mexico City after a massive magnitude 7.1 rocked Mexico on Tuesday, the Chinese embassy claimed that it sent personnel and excavators to rescue them, but the Taiwan trade office says it is "sheer nonsense."

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) representatives said that personnel have been sent to assess the situation and provide assistance. The trade office said that because rescue efforts are still within the 72-hour window in which a rescue is still possible, heavy machinery is not allowed for the safety of those still trapped inside, therefore now is not the time for the use of excavators that the Chinese government claims to have dispatched.

Although the Chinese embassy claimed that it had sent heavy machinery and personnel to help rescue the Taiwanese victims, in fact staff from Taiwan's representative office did not report seeing any Chinese embassy employees at the scene. Reports by the Chinese government sending rescue personnel to the scene are "sheer fiction," said a TAITRA representative, according to a CNA report.