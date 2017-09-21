MLS standingsB

  1. Home
MLS standings

2017/09/21 10:46

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L D Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 18 3 8 62 63 26
New York City FC 15 8 6 51 50 37
Chicago 14 9 6 48 52 37
Atlanta United FC 13 8 7 46 61 35
Columbus 13 12 5 44 45 45
New York 12 10 6 42 41 36
Montreal 10 12 6 36 44 46
New England 10 14 5 35 45 51
Orlando City 9 12 8 35 32 47
Philadelphia 8 12 9 33 37 39
D.C. United 8 17 4 28 23 49
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L D Pts GF GA
Vancouver 13 9 6 45 45 39
Sporting Kansas City 11 6 11 44 35 22
Seattle 11 7 11 44 42 35
Portland 12 10 8 44 50 47
San Jose 11 12 6 39 32 48
FC Dallas 9 8 11 38 39 38
Houston 10 10 8 38 46 39
Real Salt Lake 11 14 5 38 44 52
Minnesota United 8 15 5 29 36 58
Los Angeles 7 16 6 27 36 56
Colorado 7 16 5 26 26 42

___

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Atlanta United FC 4, Los Angeles 0

Montreal 5, Toronto FC 3

Saturday, Sept. 23

Houston at New York City FC

Toronto FC at New England

Chicago at Philadelphia

San Jose at D.C. United

New York at Columbus

FC Dallas at Minnesota United

Seattle at Real Salt Lake

Colorado at Vancouver

Sunday, Sept. 24

Los Angeles at Sporting Kansas City

Montreal at Atlanta United FC

Orlando City at Portland