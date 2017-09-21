Taiwanese woman plucked from collapsed building after Mexico quake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Taiwanese woman, Wang Chia-yu, has been rescued from a collapsed building after the magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday, however five other Taiwanese citizens remain trapped inside, according to a report by CNA.

Wang was trapped inside a building in an old district east of Mexico City, along with five other Taiwanese nationals including Chen Po-wen (陳博文), the owner of a business inside the structure, as well as Chen's aunt Chin Pei-ju (金珮如), Chin's daughter Huang Hsien-yu (黃嫻鈺), company employee Lai Ying-hsia (賴映遐), and the manager of a computer business Lin Chia-ching (林家慶), according to the report. Emergency workers have yet to be able to rescue the five still trapped inside the fallen edifice.

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) in Mexico issued a news bulletin saying the Wang had been rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment. Wang continually told disaster relief staff that her name was Carolina Wang, before her daughter's teacher, who is also a rescue worker, accompanied her to the hospital.

TAITRA said that Wang's husband heard the news of his wife's rescue while he was waiting outside, the crowd cheered for him.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the building is located in the city of Papalotla in the state of Tlaxcala, approximately 38 kilometers southeast of Mexico City.

There have been no other reports of Taiwanese business people or their dependents being seriously affected by the earthquake thus far.

TAITRA representatives said that personnel have been sent to assess the situation and provide assistance. The trade office said that rescue efforts are still within the 72-hour window in which a rescue is still likely, and heavy machinery is not allowed for the safety of those still trapped inside. Although The Chinese embassy claimed that it had sent heavy machinery and personnel to help rescue the Taiwanese victims, in fact staff from the Taiwanese representative office did not report seeing any Chinese embassy employees at the scene. Reports by the Chinese government sending rescue personnel to the scene are "sheer fiction," said the TAITRA representative.