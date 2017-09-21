BC-SOC--MLS Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|D
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto FC
|18
|3
|8
|62
|63
|26
|New York City FC
|15
|8
|6
|51
|50
|37
|Chicago
|14
|9
|6
|48
|52
|37
|Atlanta United FC
|13
|8
|7
|46
|61
|35
|Columbus
|13
|12
|5
|44
|45
|45
|New York
|12
|10
|6
|42
|41
|36
|Montreal
|10
|12
|6
|36
|44
|46
|New England
|10
|14
|5
|35
|45
|51
|Orlando City
|9
|12
|8
|35
|32
|47
|Philadelphia
|8
|12
|9
|33
|37
|39
|D.C. United
|8
|17
|4
|28
|23
|49
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|D
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vancouver
|13
|9
|6
|45
|45
|39
|Sporting Kansas City
|11
|6
|11
|44
|35
|22
|Seattle
|11
|7
|11
|44
|42
|35
|Portland
|12
|10
|8
|44
|50
|47
|San Jose
|11
|12
|6
|39
|32
|48
|FC Dallas
|9
|8
|11
|38
|39
|38
|Houston
|10
|10
|8
|38
|46
|39
|Real Salt Lake
|11
|14
|5
|38
|44
|52
|Minnesota United
|8
|15
|5
|29
|36
|58
|Los Angeles
|7
|16
|6
|27
|36
|56
|Colorado
|7
|16
|5
|26
|26
|42
___
|Wednesday, Sept. 20
Atlanta United FC 4, Los Angeles 0
Montreal 5, Toronto FC 3
|Saturday, Sept. 23
Houston at New York City FC
Toronto FC at New England
Chicago at Philadelphia
San Jose at D.C. United
New York at Columbus
FC Dallas at Minnesota United
Seattle at Real Salt Lake
Colorado at Vancouver
|Sunday, Sept. 24
Los Angeles at Sporting Kansas City
Montreal at Atlanta United FC
Orlando City at Portland