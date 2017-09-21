BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

%ednotes(Eds: Will be updated.<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|001
|000
|200—3
|6
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|002—2
|9
|2
Mengden, Dull (8), Hendriks (9) and Maxwell, Phegley; A.Sanchez, Stumpf (7), Jimenez (8), Reininger (9) and Hicks. W_Mengden 2-1. L_A.Sanchez 3-5. Sv_Hendriks (1). HRs_Oakland, Semien.
___
|Minnesota
|003
|000
|000—
|3
|6
|0
|New York
|003
|620
|00x—11
|15
|0
Colon, Duffey (4), Turley (5), Tonkin (5), Perkins (7), Curtiss (8) and J.Castro, Garver; Severino, Shreve (4), Heller (7), German (8) and G.Sanchez, Au.Romine. W_Shreve 4-1. L_Colon 6-14. HRs_New York, Gregorius, Judge, Sanchez.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|010
|100—2
|8
|0
|Miami
|103
|100
|04x—9
|12
|1
Montero, Flexen (5), McGowan (7), Goeddel (8), Milone (8) and Plawecki; Urena, O'Grady (9) and Ellis. W_Urena 14-6. L_Montero 5-11. HRs_New York, Nimmo. Miami, Ellis, Rojas, Bour, Stanton.
___
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|102
|000
|10x—4
|7
|0
Chatwood, Oberg (7), Dunn (7), Estevez (7), Rosscup (8), Ottavino (8) and Lucroy; Moore, Okert (7), Gearrin (7), Strickland (8), Dyson (9) and Hundley. W_Moore 6-14. L_Chatwood 8-13. HRs_San Francisco, Crawford.