BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

By  Associated Press
2017/09/21 07:19
BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,0207 Wednesday's Major League Baseball Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Oakland 001 000 200—3 6 0
Detroit 000 000 002—2 9 2

Mengden, Dull (8), Hendriks (9) and Maxwell, Phegley; A.Sanchez, Stumpf (7), Jimenez (8), Reininger (9) and Hicks. W_Mengden 2-1. L_A.Sanchez 3-5. Sv_Hendriks (1). HRs_Oakland, Semien.

___

Minnesota 003 000 000— 3 6 0
New York 003 620 00x—11 15 0

Colon, Duffey (4), Turley (5), Tonkin (5), Perkins (7), Curtiss (8) and J.Castro, Garver; Severino, Shreve (4), Heller (7), German (8) and G.Sanchez, Au.Romine. W_Shreve 4-1. L_Colon 6-14. HRs_New York, Gregorius, Judge, Sanchez.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
New York 000 010 100—2 8 0
Miami 103 100 04x—9 12 1

Montero, Flexen (5), McGowan (7), Goeddel (8), Milone (8) and Plawecki; Urena, O'Grady (9) and Ellis. W_Urena 14-6. L_Montero 5-11. HRs_New York, Nimmo. Miami, Ellis, Rojas, Bour, Stanton.

___

Colorado 000 000 000—0 6 0
San Francisco 102 000 10x—4 7 0

Chatwood, Oberg (7), Dunn (7), Estevez (7), Rosscup (8), Ottavino (8) and Lucroy; Moore, Okert (7), Gearrin (7), Strickland (8), Dyson (9) and Hundley. W_Moore 6-14. L_Chatwood 8-13. HRs_San Francisco, Crawford.