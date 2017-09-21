AP PHOTOS: 24 hours of fear, heroism after Mexico quake

Rescue workers search for people trapped inside a collapsed building felled by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in the Del Valle area of Mexico City, Wednes
Rescue workers and volunteers search for survivors in the aftermath of a 7.1 magnitude earthquake, at the Ninos Heroes neighborhood in Mexico City, Tu
A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood after an earthquake struck Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A mix of neigh
A Red Cross worker stands, top center, on a collapsed building where rescuers continue searching for people trapped inside, in the Roma Norte neighbor
Volunteers search a building that collapsed after an earthquake, in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Eduardo
A man walks through a door frame of a building that collapsed during a 7.1 magnitude earthquake, in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday,
Rescue personnel work on a collapsed building, a day after a devastating 7.1 earthquake, in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20,
The body of woman hangs crushed by a collapsed building felled by 7.1 magnitude earthquake, in the neighborhood of Roma Norte, in Mexico City, Tuesday
Rescue workers and volunteers search for survivors in a building felled by a 7.1 earthquake, in the Colonia Obrera neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesda
Volunteers bring pieces of wood to help prop up sections of the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school, as rescue workers search for children trapped insid
Emergency personnel rush past with a gurney carrying a victim rescued from the rubble of a building that collapsed during a 7.1 earthquake, in the Col
People walk towards the Santiago Apostol church which collapsed during the 7.1 earthquake in the town of Atzala, in Puebla state, Mexico, late Tuesday
The Santiago Apostol church stands damaged after the 7.1 earthquake in the town of Atzala in Puebla state, Mexico, Wednesday Sept. 20, 2017. According
Family members attend a wake for toddler Daniel Novoa and his aunt, Marta Cruz, fatal victims of a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico,
A door stands surrounded in the debris of a home demolished by a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. The U.S
A man walks his bike past a building felled by a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Buildings collapsed in
Residents salvage personal items from a home damaged in a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. People across
Residents walk past buildings damaged by a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. The Israeli military says it'
A family attends the wake of an earthquake victim, under a tarpaulin serving as a makeshift shelter, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sep
The interior of a home damaged by a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Police, firefighters and ordinary Me
A pay phone is surrounded by rubble after a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Adding poignancy and a touch
A car sits crushed from a building felled by a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Efforts continue at the s
Rescue workers rest atop a toppled gate and amid debris as others continue the search and rescue efforts at the Enrique Rebsamen school that collapsed
Volunteers organize donated supplies outside the Enrique Rebsamen school that collapsed where search and rescue efforts continue in the aftermath of a
MEXICO CITY (AP) — It was 24 hours of terror and death, hope and heroism in Mexico.
A faint, gentle swaying in the early afternoon on Tuesday quickly escalated into a violent, sickening dance with concrete as a magnitude 7.1 earthquake cracked and crumbled vulnerable buildings old and new.
People by the millions rushed from homes and offices across central Mexico, sometimes watching as buildings they had just fled fell behind them with an eruption of dust and debris.
Hundreds were trapped in the country's deadliest quake in three decades.
Survivors quickly rallied, clambering over grotesque ruins of buildings and joining professional rescue workers to try to save friends, neighbors and strangers. Snaking lines formed as people passed rubble from buildings hand-to-hand and moved along supplies in the opposite direction to other rescuers. Cheers and victorious chants erupted when victims were found alive.
Dozens of people were pulled to safety, often dust-covered and stunned, sometimes injured. But more than 200 died, some in the collapse of large Mexico City buildings, some in rural homes and damaged churches closer to the epicenter in the state of Puebla.
Many of the buildings fell precisely in the neighborhoods hit hardest by the notorious 1985 quake that killed thousands and seared itself into Mexico City's self-image — places like the trendy Roma and Condesa districts or the gritty Colonia Obrera.
As night fell, many remained outside in streets or parks, fearful of returning to the buildings that might have been damaged. With many streets blocked by rubble, rescue lines or feared gas leaks, some avenues became parking lots — sometimes keeping people from reaching home.
All the while, rescue work continued by flashlight and floodlamp during the night, then once again by daylight, as rescues came slower and desperation grew for those still trapped, such as children buried under the rubble of a collapsed school.