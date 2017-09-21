Search for missing Russian man suspended in Washington state

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The search for a 57-year-old man from Russia who went missing near Washington state's Goldmyer Hot Springs has been suspended.

The News Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2xx6i2s ) that the search for Sergey Cherepov went on for five days before it was suspended on Tuesday. Cherepov was in town on business and visited the hot springs with friends, who say he had a pre-existing head injury that was bandaged.

Cherepov left the springs before his friends to hike back to the parking area, but when they caught up he was nowhere to be found.

King County Sheriff's Office was then called in to search, which volunteers have been doing in the area near Snoqualmie Mountain.

The Sheriff's Office states the area is extremely large, with dense forests and vegetation.

