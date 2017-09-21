Memo: Consider civil rights home for national monument

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. interior secretary says Mississippi civil rights sites, including the home of slain leader Medgar Evers, should be considered for national monument designation.

Secretary Ryan Zinke makes the recommendation in a memo to President Donald Trump, which was leaked. In the 19-page memo, Zinke recommends shrinking six national monuments — mostly large expanses of Western land.

Evers, the state's first NAACP field secretary, organized protests and boycotts to fight segregation. He was assassinated by a white supremacist outside his Jackson home in 1963.

In February, the National Park Service designated the Evers home a national historic landmark.

If the home becomes a national monument, the federal government would take it over from Tougaloo College, bringing more money for preservation. The college supports the change.