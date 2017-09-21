Price can't always travel commercial, HHS spokeswoman says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokeswoman says Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price tries to fly commercial whenever possible.

But Charmaine Yoest, Price's assistant secretary for public affairs, says "commercial travel is not always feasible."

She says Price is putting a priority on traveling outside Washington "to meet with the American people" on agency missions. She says he's working more than 13-hour days as a member of President Doanld Trump's Cabinet, and the travel department checks "every possible source for travel needs."

Yoest did not dispute a report in Politico that says the former congressman from Georgia opted for more-expensive chartered aircraft on five flights last week, while other travel options appeared available and his predecessors have flown commercial.