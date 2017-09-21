The Latest: Scientists: Quake test of bridge design worked

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Latest on tests for new bridge construction technology intended to withstand strong earthquakes at the University of Nevada, Reno (all times local PDT):

1:40 p.m.

Scientists at Nevada earthquake lab are declaring success after testing new bridge designs they created to better withstand violent temblors and speed reconstruction after quake damage. T

The University of Nevada, Reno engineers performed the test Wednesday, a day after the big Mexico earthquake.

They used a giant "shake table" to simulate the violent motions of an earthquake to rattle a 100-ton, 70 foot (21-meter) bridge model to determine how well it would hold up.

The research team's leader is Professor Saiid Saiidi (Sah-EED' Sah-EED'-hee).

He says new connector types to link prefabricated bridge parts with ultra-high performance concrete worked better than expected.

He says the computer models they used before the test had suggested there would be a higher level of bridge damage.

Saiidi says the new technology could prove pivotal in the future for earthquake prone places like Mexico and the Western United States that try to minimize damage and keep bridges open for rescue and recovery efforts.

_____

10:20 a.m.

A day after a deadly earthquake struck Mexico City, University of Nevada scientists will mimic quakes to test new bridge designs developed to help the structures better withstand violent temblors.

The engineers on Wednesday will rattle a 100-ton, 70-foot (21-meter) bridge model to see how it holds up on a giant contraption in a Reno seismology lab called a "shake table."

Some design work by the engineers has been incorporated into a highway off-ramp under construction in Seattle. It has flexible columns and reinforcement bars made out of a metal alloy that bends and then springs back into shape when quakes hit.

Bridges are already designed not to collapse in earthquakes but often are unsafe for travel after big quakes.

The research team's leader, Professor Saiid Saiidi, said the innovations in the model being tested involve connections and material known as ultra-high performance concrete.

The elements have been tested on their own but never before combined in a bridge model subjected to realistic earthquake motions, like the 1994 Northridge, California quake.

The University of Nevada's Earthquake Engineering Lab is the largest of its kind in the United States.

The scientists' project is funded by the California Department of Transportation.