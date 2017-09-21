Over 40 nations ink nuclear ban treaty opposed by big powers

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — More than 40 countries so far have signed on to the first treaty to ban nuclear weapons. But the nuclear powers want no part of it.

Forty-two states put their names to the pact within an hour after a signing ceremony opened Wednesday, and more were signing afterward. Guyana, the Vatican and Thailand also have already ratified the treaty.

If 50 countries ratify it, the treaty would take effect for those that did so.

More than 120 countries approved the treaty in July over opposition from nuclear-armed countries and their allies. They boycotted negotiations.

Supporters of the pact say it's time to push harder toward eliminating atomic weapons than nations have done through the nearly 50-year-old Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Nuclear powers say a ban won't work.