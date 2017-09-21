Obama: GOP's efforts to repeal health care 'aggravating'

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Barack Obama says repeated efforts by Republicans to repeal his signature health care law is "aggravating" but he urges people not to be discouraged as they work on pressing global issues.

The Democrat spoke Wednesday in New York at a summit on global issues, hosted by billionaires Bill and Melinda Gates.

He referenced some of this own frustrations, including the battle over the Affordable Care Act. But he said the response to setbacks in general "has to be to reject cynicism and reject pessimism and push forward."

Republicans in Congress are again trying to repeal the law after previous efforts failed, angering Republican President Donald Trump.

The summit is one of a number of events being held to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly.