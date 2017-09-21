Worries of GOP backlash revive party's health care drive

WASHINGTON (AP) — A brew of political pressures is pumping fresh life into the last-gasp Republican drive to erase the Obama health care overhaul.

These include the party's increasingly impatient conservative base, incumbents' nightmares about primary challenges and wrathful presidential tweetstorms.

Two months ago, the Senate rejected the GOP effort to scuttle President Barack Obama's 2010 statute. Since then, a conservative candidate has pushed incumbent GOP Sen. Luther Strange to a primary runoff in Alabama, and Republican senators in Arizona and Nevada also face credible primary challenges.

That suggests Republican voters could punish GOP incumbents who don't push hard enough to repeal Obama's law.

The new GOP bill by Sens. Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham would shift health care money and power from Washington to states. That's a natural fit for many Republicans.