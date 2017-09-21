  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/09/21 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 135.35 137.45 132.90 136.55 Up 1.20
Mar 138.95 141.00 136.50 140.10 Up 1.20
May 141.35 143.25 138.80 142.40 Up 1.20
Jul 143.45 145.50 141.05 144.65 Up 1.25
Sep 146.00 147.65 143.20 146.85 Up 1.30
Dec 149.30 150.40 146.45 150.10 Up 1.35
Mar 153.30 Up 1.40
May 155.30 Up 1.45
Jul 157.20 Up 1.50
Sep 159.05 Up 1.50
Dec 161.80 Up 1.50
Mar 164.35 Up 1.50
May 165.75 Up 1.50
Jul 167.00 Up 1.50