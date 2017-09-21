New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|135.35
|137.45
|132.90
|136.55
|Up
|1.20
|Mar
|138.95
|141.00
|136.50
|140.10
|Up
|1.20
|May
|141.35
|143.25
|138.80
|142.40
|Up
|1.20
|Jul
|143.45
|145.50
|141.05
|144.65
|Up
|1.25
|Sep
|146.00
|147.65
|143.20
|146.85
|Up
|1.30
|Dec
|149.30
|150.40
|146.45
|150.10
|Up
|1.35
|Mar
|153.30
|Up
|1.40
|May
|155.30
|Up
|1.45
|Jul
|157.20
|Up
|1.50
|Sep
|159.05
|Up
|1.50
|Dec
|161.80
|Up
|1.50
|Mar
|164.35
|Up
|1.50
|May
|165.75
|Up
|1.50
|Jul
|167.00
|Up
|1.50